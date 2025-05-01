Arts on the Ridge, Museum Crawl set for Fri & Sat

By

RIDGEWAY – The Town of Ridgeway will be full of festivities this weekend – a one-day Arts on the Ridge festival on Friday, May 2, and a one-day Museum Crawl on Saturday, May 3. Those two days equal a weekend of family fun.

Arts on the Ridge will include tours of the town throughout the day, shopping at Ridgeway’s great shops, dining at the town’s several great eateries, and Art Night at the town’s new Isaac C. Thomas Historical Museum from 6-8 p.m. Friday evening, May 2. The museum is located at 130 E. Church Street and Museum Alley.

The artsy evening will feature visual artists and their paintings of ‘The Essence of Ridgeway,” art viewing and sales, and a reception with music by Sherri Cafaro and Friends band.

Join the Museum Crawl through Blythewood and Fairfield County May 3.

Museum lovers will want to follow the tracks and museum trail from Blythewood (Blythewood Historical Museum), to Ridgeway (the Isaac Thomas Historical Museum), then on to Winnsboro for an adventurous journey into history at the Fairfield County Museum and the SC Railroad Museum.

Blythewood Museum

The tour will include the Railroad Room, a pictorial of Blythewood’s history as well as a vintage gun show featuring Guns of the Old West. Speaker Mike Long will be showing off the gun collection at 1 p.m., and will be there the rest of the day for people to come in and view the collection. The museum is located at 100 McNulty St. in Blythewood.

Isaac C. Thomas Historical Museum

In Ridgeway, the Isaac C. Thomas Historical Museum will feature museum tours from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Other featured events at the museum will include storytelling by Ridgeway citizens from 10 – 11 a.m. and again from 2 – 3 p.m.; Tom Poland, southern writer book signing and sales from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; and Nancy Owens’ guitar performance from 1 – 2 p.m. The museum is located at 130 E. Church Street and Museum Alley in Ridgeway.

Fairfield County Museum

Besides the historic relics of Fairfield County on display, visitors to the Fairfield County Museum on Saturday can check out a display of antique radios from the 1920’s-30’s from the collection of Dr. Carter Bays. The doors will be open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The exhibit at the museum will be on display at other times, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on most Saturdays. The museum is located at 231 S. Congress St., Winnsboro.

SC Railroad Museum

Journey out to the SC Railroad Museum to explore railroading history. Tour trains from the dining and mail cars to the engine and caboose. And at 1 p.m. enjoy a free train ride. The museum is located at 110 Industrial Park Road in Winnsboro.