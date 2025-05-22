Bengal boys track & field finishes 3rd at state meet

By

COLUMBIA – Saturday at Spring Valley’s Harry Parone Stadium, the Blythewood boys finished third with 75 points. Champion Ridge View had 91 points and runner-up Spartanburg finished with 87.5 points.

Santana Wright won the only gold for the Bengals when he threw the discus for a first-place 51.85 meters. Harrison Knight placed fourth in that event with a throw of 48.32 meters.

Sprinter Marlon Glover finished second in the 100 dash with a time of 10.68 and second in the 200 dash with a time of 21.50. Also finishing in the 200 dash was Jaylan Grant, who took fourth with a time of 21.78.

Darryl Robinson placed fourth in the 400 dash with a time of 48.53 and Darron Robinson took sixth in that event with a time of 48.66.

Spencer Shealy took second place in the 1,600 run with a time of 4:18.62. Eureka Washington finished sixth in that event with a time of 4:25.56.

Jacob Powell took second in the 3,200 run with a time of 9:17.72.

Justin Simmons placed sixth in the triple jump with a mark of 13.38 meters, and placed seventh in the long jump with a mark of 6.82 meters.

The 4×400 team of Darryl Robinson, Darron Robinson, Zaire Collins and Larry Davis wrapped up the night for the Blythewood boys with a third-place finish time of 3:20.76.