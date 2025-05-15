By

Bennie James Tanner Jr., a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on Monday May 5th 2025 at the age of 71. Known for his strength, big heart, and deep love for his family, Bennie’s presence was a steady and comforting force throughout the lives of those who knew him.

Bennie was the proud father of two daughters: Elizabeth Elise Weaver (Chris) and Betty Jean Tanner (Mario). His love and dedication to his family were evident in every aspect of his life.

Elizabeth Elise Tanner, Bennie’s eldest daughter, blessed him with four cherished grandchildren, who in turn gave him the joy of four great-grandchildren. His younger daughter, Betty Jean Tanner, brought three beloved grandchildren into his life. Bennie also had a son by marriage he valued and loved Bobby Lee Thompson. Bennie took immense pride in his growing family and found deep joy in every visit, celebration, and shared story.

Bennie’s legacy lives on through his daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who will carry forward the values he embodied — love, resilience, and strength. He will be remembered for his unwavering support, his quiet wisdom, and the special way he made each family member feel valued and loved.

A public service will be held in honor of Bennie’s life, where his family will gather to celebrate the many memories and lasting impact he leaves behind.

Bennie is survived by his daughters Elizabeth Elise Weaver (Chris) and Betty Jean Tanner (Mario) and son Bobby Lee Thompson. Grandchildren Casey James Bloom (Tiffany), Weston Eric Bloom (Lauren), Sierra Dawn Gary (Austin), Savannah Jean Bloom, Maria Avery Bello, Camden Giovanni Barnwell, and Peyton Eli Barnwell as well as 4 great grandchildren.

He is all survived by his 3 brothers Keith Tanner (Teresa), Lynn Tanner (Lyn), and Jeff Tanner (Annette).

Funeral services were held at 2pm Saturday May 10th, 2025 at Lebanon Presbyterian Church, 8002 Newberry Rd. Winnsboro, SC 29180.