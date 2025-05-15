Blythewood public hearing for referendum for change of gov set for May 27

By

BLYTHEWOOD – A public hearing will be held at the May 27 town council meeting concerning a proposed ordinance to hold a referendum on the question of a change in the form of Blythewood’s municipal government.

The purpose of the hearing is to receive public input prior to a final action taken by town council.

On April 28 council voted to pass first reading of an ordinance that calls for the referendum to be held on whether to change the form of government in Blythewood from mayor-council to a council-manager form of government.

After a half-hour of pro and con comments from six members of the public regarding the ordinance, council voted 4-1 to approve the first of two required readings. Mayor Pro Tem Donald Brock and Councilmembers Rich McKenrick, Andrea Fripp, and Erica Page voted for the ordinance. Mayor Sloan Griffin voted against.

Ordinance 2025-002 may be viewed by the public at Blythewood Town Hall or online in the April 28, 2025 town council agenda packet on the Town’s official website at www.townofblythewoodsc.gov.

Individuals who wish to speak may sign in with the municipal clerk prior to the public hearing.

The second reading is planned for Tuesday, May 27 following the public hearing.

If the ordinance passes, a 90-day process will follow. There will be a 30-day pause and another 60 days to execute with the referendum falling sometime in August.