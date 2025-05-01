BW Council holds press conference, first vote on referendum to change form of government

By

Andrea Fripp, center, and fellow council members Rich McKenrick, left, Donald Brock, and Erica Page, right, present the referendum to change Blythewood to a council-manager form of government. | Barbara Ball

BLYTHEWOOD – During a press conference held by four members of Blythewood Town Council Monday afternoon in front of Doko Manor, Town Councilwoman Andrea Fripp announced that the Town would be introducing an ordinance calling for a different form of government for the Town.

The ordinance was initiated by Fripp, Mayor Pro Tem Donald Brock, and Council members Rich McKenrick and Erica Page. The ordinance calls for the Town’s form of government to be changed from mayor-council to a council-manager form of government in which the day-to-day operations of the town government would be managed by a town administrator, who would still be hired council.

Fripp said council would vote on the first reading during the regular monthly council meeting that followed the press conference.

Fripp said that while Blythewood is still small, it’s growing.

“While Blythewood is still a small town, to some, the changes that are happening and those to come call for forward thinking as well as fair and balanced governing,” Fripp said.

“We are on the verge of an economic explosion in and around our town,” she said. “As the elected body, we are charged with ensuring the future is bright, prosperous, and equitable for all citizens,” she said.

Fripp pointed to cities that successfully operate under council-manager forms of government, including: Columbia, Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, Greer with BMW and Somerville with Volvo.

“Even our very own Richland County operates under a council-administrator form of government.”

During questions from the media, Fripp was asked to address whether a council-manager form of government might dilute the power of the voters.

“I don’t know that anyone would feel that [Columbia’s] Mayor Rickenmann’s authority or his role is diminished at all by governing in a council-manager form of government,” Fripp said. “The mayor will still be the mayor, but I think that the council-manager form of government is more equitable.”

Council passes first vote for referendum

While most action items on the Blythewood Town Council agenda Monday night were deferred to the next meeting, Council did vote 4-1 for a referendum on a proposed ordinance to change the form of government in Blythewood from mayor-council to a council-manager form of government.

After a half-hour of pro and con comments from six members of the public regarding an ordinance calling for a referendum on the question of a change in the form of government, council voted 4-1 to approve it. Brock and Councilmembers Rich McKenrick, Andrea Fripp, and Erica Page voted for the ordinance. Griffin voted against.

The ordinance will require two readings (votes) by council. The second reading is planned for Monday, May 26. A public hearing will be held at that meeting. If the ordinance passes, a 90-day process will follow. There will be a 30-day pause and another 60 days to execute with the referendum falling sometime in August.