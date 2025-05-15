Blythewood Rotary gives local scholarships

BLYTHEWOOD – At its May 8 meeting, the Blythewood Rotary Club presented $2,000 scholarships to eight high school graduating seniors. These scholarships, totaling $16,000, are funded by the Club through various fundraising activities during the year. This year’s recipients include:
Kathleen Elder, Ridge View
University of South Carolina – Biological Sciences
Brianna Gillar, Blythewood
Clemson University – Health Sciences
Jordan Hardy, Blythewood
Erskine College- Business Administration
Kennedi Moore, Westwood
Coastal Carolina University – Health Sciences
Porter Rummel, Blythewood
University of South Carolina – Public Health
Molly Sherman, Blythewood
Clemson University – Early Childhood Education
Adedoyin Adelere, Blythewood
University of South Carolina – Information Science
Keishia Bandarii, RNE
University of South Carolina or Clemson University – Biological Sciences