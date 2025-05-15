You are here: Home / Community / Blythewood Rotary gives local scholarships

Blythewood Rotary gives local scholarships

May 15, 2025 By Staff
From left: Porter Rummel, Kathleen Elder, Jordan Hardy, Kennedi Moore, and Molly Sherman. Adedoyin Adelere and Keishia Bandarii are not pictured.

BLYTHEWOOD – At its May 8 meeting, the Blythewood Rotary Club presented $2,000 scholarships to eight high school graduating seniors. These scholarships, totaling $16,000, are funded by the Club through various fundraising activities during the year. This year’s recipients include:

Kathleen Elder, Ridge View
University of South Carolina – Biological Sciences

Brianna Gillar, Blythewood
Clemson University – Health Sciences

Jordan Hardy, Blythewood
Erskine College- Business Administration

Kennedi Moore, Westwood
Coastal Carolina University – Health Sciences

Porter Rummel, Blythewood
University of South Carolina – Public Health

Molly Sherman, Blythewood
Clemson University – Early Childhood Education

Adedoyin Adelere, Blythewood
University of South Carolina – Information Science

Keishia Bandarii, RNE
University of South Carolina or Clemson University – Biological Sciences

