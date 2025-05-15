Blythewood Rotary gives local scholarships

By

From left: Porter Rummel, Kathleen Elder, Jordan Hardy, Kennedi Moore, and Molly Sherman. Adedoyin Adelere and Keishia Bandarii are not pictured.

BLYTHEWOOD – At its May 8 meeting, the Blythewood Rotary Club presented $2,000 scholarships to eight high school graduating seniors. These scholarships, totaling $16,000, are funded by the Club through various fundraising activities during the year. This year’s recipients include:

Kathleen Elder, Ridge View

University of South Carolina – Biological Sciences

Brianna Gillar, Blythewood

Clemson University – Health Sciences

Jordan Hardy, Blythewood

Erskine College- Business Administration

Kennedi Moore, Westwood

Coastal Carolina University – Health Sciences

Porter Rummel, Blythewood

University of South Carolina – Public Health

Molly Sherman, Blythewood

Clemson University – Early Childhood Education

Adedoyin Adelere, Blythewood

University of South Carolina – Information Science

Keishia Bandarii, RNE

University of South Carolina or Clemson University – Biological Sciences