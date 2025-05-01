Center for Knowledge: Hear them Roar

By

Editors Note: Center for Knowledge North is located in Blythewood on the campus of Muller Road Middle School; Center for Knowledge is located on the campus of EL Wright Middle School. The two campuses operate as one school.

Student excitement was contagious as they cheered when the school was recognized as a finalist.

BLYTHEWOOD – For the second year in a row, Center for Knowledge North (CFKN) and Center for Knowledge were named a Finalist for the prestigious Palmetto’s Finest Award.

On Wednesday, as the school communities gathered on their respective campuses, the theme was “celebrate.”

“We come to school every single day, and we do nothing but our personal best,” Assistant Principal Paige Malone said to the students and staff at CFKN.

“If we win, that’s fantastic! If we don’t, that’s fantastic too, because you guys show up every single day and you do nothing but your best. So we are going to choose to celebrate, no matter what.”

Students bubbled with anticipation as they waited until the end of the half-hour livestream to find out the results. Cheers echoed through the room as CFK/CFKN was announced as a finalist. The excitement continued in waves as students recognized themselves and their teachers during a video shown on the stream.

“In collaboration with their larger school community, E.D. Hirsch’s Core Knowledge Sequence and the South Carolina College and Career Ready Standards are combined to create a rigorous dual-curriculum academic experience, transforming students into independent thinkers who gain a global perspective,” the video said.

“Students engage in learning experiences meant to be accelerated and challenging for all, regardless of their achievement levels.

“Center for Knowledge and Center for Knowledge North historically rank among the top 25 schools in the state for performance and academic achievement,” the video continued.

“They have received the Palmetto Gold or Silver Award for over a decade and maintain their status as a Magnet Schools of America nationally certified demonstration site.

“Maintaining this high level of success is only possible because their team holds themselves to a high standard while recognizing their unique strengths to collectively impact student lives and their community in a positive way.”

“Being named a finalist for this prestigious award is a tremendous honor for our entire school community,” Principal Jessica Agee said in February after learning the school was named a finalist. “This recognition reflects the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our students, staff, and families.

“It is a true privilege to be part of such an inspiring and collaborative team. Together, we strive every day to create a positive and supportive learning environment where every child can thrive,” she said.

After learning they had not received the ultimate prize, the room still oozed with pride as students closed the afternoon with their school song in unison:

We strive for excellence

Achievement is our goal

Building strong character

Making us whole

Teamwork is our final tool

Two campuses, one school

Building a strong community

This is the place to be!

CFK leading the way

K-5 comes alive

We’re lifelong learners

At our core.

Center for Knowledge

Hear us roar!

We hear your roar – loud and clear, Leopards.