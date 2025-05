By

Photo: Contributed

BLYTHEWOOD – The Blythewood Chamber of Commerce has awarded scholarships to three high school seniors. With 58 applications showcasing impressive academic credentials, the selection process was especially rigorous.

Congratulations to Emily Grace Ashley, Abigail Annsley Lanier, and Kate Kaczynski, who, besides receiving $2000 each in scholarship money, had the distinction of receiving personal congratulations from Congressman Joe Wilson.