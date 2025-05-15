Derrick Holley on building a creative empire at home

By

Derrick Holley is an actor, director, writer and producer based in Columbia. He grew up in Fairfield County and attended Fairfield County schools, and graduated from Fairfield Central High School. He is known for his portrayal of Pastor Bradley on the Christian television series “Cycles. | Contributed

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – Derrick Holley isn’t just making films. He builds opportunities. The Fairfield County native and founder of Dust House Entertainment has spent nearly two decades showing that meaningful storytelling and professional-level talent can come straight out of South Carolina. His newest film, Against All Odds, speaks directly to the realities facing young people today, while reflecting Holley’s own journey.

In this Q&A, he shares the story behind the work and the vision that keeps him going.

Q: What inspired the story behind Against All Odds?

Derrick Holley: The story came from seeing young people caught between doing right and surviving their environment. I’ve seen firsthand what happens when someone has potential but no support system. This film is about choices, loyalty, and breaking generational cycles, even when everything is working against you.

Q: You started Dust House as a record label. How did it evolve into film production?

Holley: I started out in Fairfield Central High School as part of a rap group called “Country Boyz.” We were signed to Master Mind Records, and I went by Deezy Slim. In 2005, I launched Dust House Records to focus on Southern hip hop. By 2009, we began shooting our own music videos because we couldn’t afford to hire anyone. That opened the door to filmmaking.

Our first full film, Karma, was released in 2013. Then came Suppress, a story about domestic violence and emotional trauma. Eventually, due to vocal cord issues, I had to scale back music. Film gave me a new way to tell stories and connect with people.

Q: The title Against All Odds feels personal. Does the film reflect your own experience?

Holley: Definitely. I was faced with peer pressure growing up, with one foot trying to stay positive and the other headed the wrong way. But by the grace of God and a deep love for art, I stayed focused. I’ve worked long shifts at a 9-to-5, then headed straight to film sets. We taught ourselves everything. No big budgets. No connections. Just heart and a vision. That’s the spirit of Against All Odds.

Q: Why did you keep Dust House based in the Midlands?

Holley: There was no platform here when I got started. I didn’t want to wait for the opportunity, because no one was going to hand it to me. So, we built it. I wanted to stay rooted in where I’m from and prove that great work can come from right here. There’s real talent in this community.

Q: What was it like casting and producing the film with local talent?

Holley: It was about giving people a shot. A lot of the cast had never acted before, but they had passion and were ready to grow. We held open auditions, ran rehearsals, and treated every set as a learning space. That’s what Dust House stands for. It’s short for Dreams United Succeed Together. And I didn’t do it alone. I’ve got a solid team behind me, and I’m grateful for every one of them.

Q: What do you hope young creatives take away from your journey?

Holley: That your background doesn’t define your future. You don’t need everything figured out. You just need to start. Stay consistent, keep learning, and be true to your voice. I want young people to see that they can create their own path.

Q: How do you combine creative work with community impact?

Holley: To me, they go together. Whether I’m making films, offering free acting classes, or holding auditions, it’s all part of the same mission. I want to open doors, mentor when I can, and create space for others to grow.

Q: What legacy do you want Dust House to leave behind?

Holley: I want people to look at Dust House and say it made a difference. That someone from Winnsboro, from a small town with limited resources, was able to create something real. I want the next generation to say, “If he did it, I can too.”

Q: What’s next for you and Dust House Entertainment?

Holley: We’ve got more films coming to platforms like TUBI and Amazon Prime, including Mallet Hill and Heartless. I’m also producing films through our remote crew in Nigeria. Everything will be on our website at www.dusthouseentertainment.com. Long term, I want to build a full production hub and film studio right here in South Carolina.

