Eagle softball ends season with loss to King

By

Richard Winn wrapped the season with a 7-10 record. | Shannon Thompson

SUMTER – Earning a bid in the six-team SCISA 1A State Softball playoffs, the Eagles opened play against tough Malboro squad in the two-day, double-elimination tournament in Sumter on Friday.

Down 7-2 in the top of the seventh, the Eagles rallied but managed only three runs to fall short with a 7-5 final.

They faced Jefferson Davis next. Eighth grader Kaila McLean picked up the win on the mound for the Eagles as they dominated in a 7-2 elimination game win. McLean struck out 10 batters. Brantley Caulder and Langley Thompson had two hits each. Caulder and Meagan Guzzi both doubled in the win.

Richard Winn returned to Sumter on Saturday to battle familiar foe King Academy for a spot in the title game. The Eagles needed to beat King twice to advance.

The Eagles scored two in the top of the first, but King matched it in the bottom of the frame and added five more over the next four innings. Richard Winn closed the game to 7-6 in the top of the sixth, but the Knights scored six in the bottom to put the game out of reach for the Eagles. The game ended in a 13-6 final.

The Eagles end their season 7-10. King advanced to face Holly Hill in a three-game championship series.

RWA – 2-0-0-0-0-0-3 – 5, 6, 2

MAL – 0-0-4-3-0-0-X – 7, 7, 3

WP: P Giddens 6.1 IP 6H 5R 4ER 2BB 5K

RW: K McLean 1-4. M Guzzi 2-3, 2 RBI. M Bennett 1-2, RBI. H Branham 2-3, 2 RBI.

RWA – 3-0-0-2-2-0-0 – 7, 7, 1

JDA – 1-0-1-0-0-0-0 – 2, 4, 4

WP: K McLean 7.0 IP 4H 2R 1ER 2BB 10K

RW: A Lewis 1-3. K McLean 1-4. M Guzzi 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI. L Thompson 2-2, RBI. B Caulder 2-3, 2B, RBI. L Lee RBI.

RWA – 2-0-0-0-0-4-0 – 6, 8, 1

KING – 2-0-2-1-2-6-X, 13, 13, 4

WP: B Buzhardt 7.0 IP 8H 6R 5ER 0BB 3K

RW: M Swearingen 1-4. K McLean 2-3. M Guzzi 1-4, 2B. L Thompson 1-3, 2 RBI. B Caulder 1-3. L Lee 1-3, RBI. M Bennett 1-3. K: E Enlow 3-4, RBI. Z Livingston 2-4, 3 RBI. C Massey 1-2, RBI. K Morse 3-4, 3 RBI. G Black 2-3, 3 RBI.