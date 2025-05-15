Fairfield Alumni Association to host car, truck, slingshot show

By

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield School Alumni Association is sponsoring a day of family fun and entertainment on Saturday, May 17 featuring the Association’s own classic car and truck club.

Other car clubs will represent Camden, Columbia, Blair, and Winnsboro. There will also be a display and demonstrations of the popular three-wheel slingshots, all in downtown Winnsboro from 2-6 p.m., with entertainment from 6 – 10 p.m.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said veteran car show emcee Don Prioleau, president of the Alumni Association and former longtime Ridgeway town councilman. “Besides close to a hundred classic cars, trucks and slingshots, we’ll have bounce houses for the kids, lots of vendors, food trucks, and four different groups of line dancers to entertain,” Prioleau said.

The show is free to the public. The fee for classic vehicle show entries is $20.

“This is going to be a good time for Winnsboro and Fairfield County,” Prioleau said. “And I’m thinking we’re going to have a really good turnout. Good food, good entertainment, and lots of great classic cars.”