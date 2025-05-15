Fairfield Coop annual meeting set for May 16

By

BLYTHEWOOD/WINNSBORO – The 2025 annual meeting of the members of the Fairfield Electric Cooperative will be held as it was last year. The final day of drive-thru registration and voting will be held on Friday, May 16, from 7 a.m. to 12 noon at the Fairfield Electric Cooperative’s Winnsboro office located at 3129 Highway 321 N.

The business meeting portion of the annual meeting will be held Friday, May 16, at 6 p.m. Members will not attend in person. It will be livestreamed on the cooperative’s website where members will receive reports from the cooperative’s leadership. Only the board of trustees, committee representatives and key staff will be present for the meeting. A recording of the meeting will also be posted to the website for those unable to view the livestream.

Registered members will be eligible for the prize drawing held during the meeting. Grand Prize is a used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Second prize is a Craftsman 42-inch riding lawn mower. Third prize is a $500 electric bill credit. Additional prizes will be awarded including gift cards and electric bill credits. The prize drawing will be held at the end of the business meeting and the winners will be notified.

To register and vote in the drive-thru line, members must bring with them the official 2025 annual meeting registration form that they received in the mail plus a photo ID.