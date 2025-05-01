Fairfield Electric’s annual meeting set for May 12 – 16

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Fairfield Electric Coop will hold its annual meeting during the week of May 12 – 16. It will consist of several days of early drive-thru registration and voting at these sites prior to the annual business meeting:

Monday, May 12 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Chester County – Faith & Love Christian Center, 540 Great Falls Hwy.

Tuesday, May 13 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kershaw County – Trinity Baptist Church, 1062 Ridgeway Rd., Lugoff

Wednesday, May 14 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Richland County – Fairfield Electric Coop’s Blythewood Office, 701 Blythewood Rd., Blythewood.

Thursday, May 15 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fairfield County – Fairfield Electric Coop’s Winnsboro Office, 3129 Hwy. 321 N., Winnsboro.

Friday, May 16 – 7 a.m. to 12 noon

Fairfield County – Fairfield Electric Coop’s Winnsboro office, 3129 Hwy. 321 N., Winnsboro.

The business meeting will be live streamed ONLY to the cooperative’s website, Fairfield.coop on Friday, May 16 at 6 p.m. A recording will also be posted to the website for those unable to view it live.