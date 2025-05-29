Fairfield High Alumni Association hosts car & truck show

By

Dick Nelson won “Best in Show” | Photos: Contributed

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield High School Alumni Association Car and Truck Club proudly hosted its first annual Car Show on Saturday, May 17 drawing crowds of car enthusiasts to Congress Street in downtown Winnsboro.

“It was an exciting day of automotive competition and community celebration,” said the show’s emcee Donald Prioleau.

From 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., over 300 attendees enjoyed a colorful display of classic cars, trucks, motorcycles, and the new three-wheeler Slingshots.

The event was spearheaded by Prioleau, who is also President of the Fairfield High School Alumni Association, in collaboration with the Car & Truck Club committee and the Fairfield High School Car & Truck Booster Club.

“Vehicles competed in their respective categories, with winners selected by a panel of judges from outside Fairfield County to ensure fair and unbiased competition.” Prioleau said.

Trophies were presented to the owners of the most outstanding vehicles. Clubs from across South Carolina participated, contributing to a dynamic and diverse showing.

In addition to the vehicle showcase, the event featured a street fair atmosphere complete with food trucks, an ice cream truck, retail and informational vendors, and a 50/50 raffle that awarded one lucky winner $190.00. Children enjoyed a bouncy house and other attractions throughout the day.

As evening approached, the entertainment continued with a spirited performance by the Ridgeway Line Dancers, who led the crowd in several routines, including the popular “Boots on the Ground” line dance. Spectators took to the street, joining in the line dance.

“Our first car show was a resounding success, celebrating community pride, automotive culture, and the enduring spirit of Fairfield County,” Prioleau said. “And we’re already planning for next year’s event.”

For more information, contact Donald Prioleau at (803) 920-3184.