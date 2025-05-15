By

Joey Beckham of rural Fairfield County left this earth on May 1st to go to her heavenly home, reuniting with her parents, sisters and other family and friends. The middle child of five, she was the daughter of Harry H. and Juanita Beckham. Joey graduated from Winnsboro High School and immediately began employment with the Manhattan Shirt Company in Winnsboro, where she made many life-long friends.

Later, she enrolled at Spartanburg Junior College where she received an

Associates degree. She continued her education at Scarritt College in Nashville, Tennessee, where she earned Bachelors and Masters’ degrees in Christian Education.

Following her academic career, she was employed for several years as Director of Christian Education at a large Methodist Church in northern Virginia. Ultimately, she became an agent in the Real Estate industry where she was extremely successful, winning a number of awards for her production. It was always a joy to visit with Joey, and she always made sure that family and friends were introduced to the finest food and fun of Washington, DC and the surrounding area during their visits.

Upon her mother’s health crisis, she moved back to her family home in Fairfield County to help care for her. She was generous with her time and talents and also funded several improvements to the family home. Joey was actively involved with a number of her church’s ministries and held many leadership positions.

She was a caring person, ministering anywhere she found a need. Her bowls of soup and chicken and rice were welcomed into many homes, as were her words of encouragement and her prayers.

Following her mother’s passing, she was employed several places in Winnsboro, primarily Farm Bureau Insurance, The Tavern Restaurant and Winnsboro Furniture. She renewed many old friendships and made multitudes more.

In addition to her parents, Joey was pre-deceased by: sisters, Sherrill B. Perry and Harriett (Bit) Thigpen and nephews Zan Perry and Byron Beckham. She is survived by her brother, Harry James Beckham (BettyJo-Deceased) of Winnsboro, SC; sister Alona B. Shook (Mike) of Ft. Oglethorpe, Georgia; Brothers-in-Law Huley Perry (Sherrill-Deceased); and Clint Thigpen (Harriett-Deceased); special sister Janet Davis and long-time friend Rebecca Hermon.

Also, nephews Jimmy Perry (Janet) of Chapin, SC; Chris Thigpen (Emily) of Myrtle Beach, SC; Tyler Thigpen (Whitney) of Chapin, SC and Jonathan Shook (Leann) of Chickamauga, Georgia. Nieces Sherrie Feaster (Chuck) of Winnsboro, SC and Melanie Bown (Eric) of Bowden, Georgia.

Also sharing in her loss are numerous great nieces and nephews and a multitude of young people, all of whom Joey made to feel like her adopted children.

A celebration of life for Joey was held at Bethel Methodist Community Church at 6688 State Highway 269 in Winnsboro, SC at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Memorials for Joey may be made to Bethel Methodist Community Church or Fairfield Animal Control and Adoption in Winnsboro, SC.