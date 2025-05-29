By

Karen Howard Murphy, 78, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2025. She was born on February 14, 1947, in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, and spent her adult life in Winnsboro, South Carolina; New Orleans, Louisiana; Ochlocknee, Georgia; Bay St. Louis, Mississippi; and Shelby, North Carolina.

Karen was a loving wife to Milton Edward Murphy, Jr., who preceded her in death, and a devoted mother to Eddie (Allison) and Kevin (Tina). As a pastor’s wife, she spent much of her life offering quiet strength, compassion, and unwavering support to those around her. Her presence in the church was marked by kindness, especially in supporting women and children in the community, and she was always willing to lend an ear, a helping hand, or a warm smile.

Karen will be remembered for her bright laughter and the joy she brought into everyday moments. In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, she played a significant role in helping others rebuild, not only homes, but also hope. Her strength during difficult times was matched only by her gentleness and grace.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, James Dewey Howard and Marian Dehart Howard; and her brothers, James Wayne Howard (Kathryn), Larry Ray Howard (Patsy), and infant nephew Richard Lawrence Howard.

She is survived by her children, Eddie (Allison) and Kevin (Tina); her grandchildren, Kyle (Anna), Chris (Shelley), and Sara; her great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Grace, and Emma; her sisters, Deborah Glover (Charles) and Betty Truesdale; and her sisters-in-law, Kathryn Howard and Patsy Howard. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A private service will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Karen’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (www.alzfdn.org).