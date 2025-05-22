Lott: ‘Out on bond, out on bond, out on bond

By

BLYTHEWOOD – After naming four more young adults arrested following a shootout in downtown Blythewood on April 5, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, during a video press conference, noted that they are “out on bond,” and that some of them were already out on bond for previous charges – one for attempted mur­der.

“Out on bond, out on bond, out on bond,” Lott lamented. Only one of the seven, Alikeem Turner, 20, remains in jail, ac­cord­ing to the Rich­land County Clerk of Court’s of­fice.

While the seven appeared before a mag­istrate for bonding, all are sched­uled to appear before a judge in general sessions court, according to the Clerk of Court’s office.

When the story was posted on The Voice’s Facebook page last week, there were 55 comments, al­most all critical of the system that allowed six of the seven to be re­leased on bond.

“So our courts are failing us?” – Ines Watson

“Crooks running the country.” – Dena Petry Crapps

“Seriously? Out on bond to con­tinue shooting?” – Kaye Rinehart Wilson

“Who was the judge?” – Zachary Milholland

“Your senators appoint the mag­istrates who are letting them out on bond,” Lott said, addressing al­most a hundred citizens at a special community conversation at Doko Manor Monday night. “So, if you don’t like what the magistrates are doing, complain to your senator.

“I did that a couple of years ago when we got rid of some of them that were terrible,” Lott said. “Now they want to say that Alvin S. Glenn

is a terrible place to go. I don’t buy that sob story about how this poor person, you know, don’t need to be in jail,” Lott said.

State Senator Tameika Isaac Divine, who was in attendance, had this to say:

“If they (magistrates) make a bond that you didn’t like or let people out, then we do need to know that. But I will say that the magistrates are somewhat limited as to what we do at the statehouse and what we do so far as setting bonds.

“Bond reform is currently underway, and so certainly communicate with us (senators), your House representatives, and others, about your concerns, giving specific examples about bonds, because the magistrates actually look at the statute as to whether or not someone’s a danger to the community or a flight risk. There’s also some challenges as far as the information that they have available for setting bonds,” Isaac said.

The Richland County Public Index tells the story for each defendant:

Sadrien Antwan Devoe, 18, Blythewood. He was arrested on 4-22-25 and charged with Breach of Peace of a High and Aggravated Nature and was released on 4-23-25 with bond set at $25,000 by Judge Van Ellis.

Devoe is also charged with Possession of Less than 1 oz. marijuana, 1st offense, and was released on bond set at $615 by Judge Van Ellis. Devoe was previously arrested on 3-31-24 for Hit and Run, and was released with a leg monitor. (Bond for that arrest was not available.)

Tyreek Shealy, 19, Cayce. He was charged with Aggravated Breach of Peace and was released on a $25,000 bond set by Judge Van Ellis.

Shealy was previously charged with Drugs/Pwid Marijuana/Manufacture/Poss of Other Substance, 1st offence, and was released on a $7,500 bond set by Judge Bagby.

Jamari D. Nelson, 23, Irmo. He was arrested on 4-17-25 and charged with Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime and Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature. He was released with an ankle monitor on 4-24-25 for both charges under a $100,000 bond set by Judge Van Ellis.

Darell Birch, 18, Columbia. He was charged with Aggravated Breach of the Peace of a High and Aggravated Nature, and was released on a $2,500 Personal Recognizance bond by Judge Van Ellis.

D’Marion Khalil Jacobs, 18, Columbia. He was arrested on 4-27-25 and charged with Hit & Run, with Minor Personal Injury and bond was set at $1,000 by Judge Metts.

Jacobs was previously arrested on 9-14-24 and charged with Assault/Attempted Murder, and bond was initially set at $100,000 by Judge Thompson. Jacobs was released on 12-19-24.

Nahjere Suber, 18, Columbia. He was arrested on 4-10-25 and charged with Breach of Pease of a High and Aggravated Nature. He was released on 4-11-25 with an ankle monitor to the custody of his parents under a $25,000 personal recognizance bond.

Suber was arrested again on 4-30-25 and charged with two counts of Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature and was also charged with Possessing a Weapon during a Violent Crime. A cash bond was set at $75,000 by Judge Grimes. Suber was released on an ankle monitor on May 5 to the custody of his parents.

Alikeem Turner, 20, Columbia. He was arrested on 4-14-25 and charged with Grand Larceny over $10,000 and bond was set at $30.

He was also charged with Weapons/Unlawful, Store, Keep, Poss, Machine Gun or Rifle, and a cash bond was set at $40,000 by Judge McLeod, and Turner remains in jail according to the office of the Clerk of Court for Richland County.

Turner was previously arrested on 2-26-25 and charged with two counts of Grand Larceny $10,000 or more and one charge of Poss, Conceal, Sell, or Dispose Stollen Vehicle, valued at $10,000 or more by Judge Von Ellis. Turner was released on 2-28-25 with an ankle monitor under a $30,000 bond. Turner remains in jail under the 4-14-25 charges.

