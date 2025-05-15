McCrory-Liston alumni tailgate reunion set for May 24

By

BLAIR – It’s time to reconnect, reminisce, and rally together. Join former McCrory-Liston classmates on Saturday, May 24 from 12 noon – 6 p.m., at the Willie Lee Robinson Park for a memorable day of catching up with laughter, shared memories, rekindled friendships, food, and music to celebrate the school’s legacy.

According to the McCrorey Liston Alumni Association’s website (www.mlsalumni.org), the organization is dedicated to maintaining connections between former students of McCrorey Liston High School. Their goal is to keep alumni engaged, support the community, assist current students, and celebrate the school’s rich history.

For additional information, contact Johnnie McDuffie (803.605.4166 or [email protected]), Sherri Thompson (803.374.0567 or [email protected]), or Beverly Henderson (803.801.9519 or [email protected]).

Follow the group’s Facebook page for updates: facebook.com/mccrorey-listonalumniassociation

Willie Lee Robinson Park is located at 17460 Newberry Road in Blair.