Mega Metal selects Fairfield for first South Carolina plant

$34 Million Investment Will Generate 135 New Jobs

WINNSBORO – Mega Metal, a copper wire manufacturer, has announced it will establish its first South Carolina operation in Fairfield County. The $34 million investment will create 135 new jobs.

Headquartered in Istanbul, Mega Metal is a part of Turkey’s top 500 industrial enterprises, and its copper wire will serve critical industries including automotive, medical, aerospace, and more. The company employs more than 700 people and distributes parts in over 30 countries.

Located in Fairfield County’s existing speculative building located at 364 Blue Granite Parkway in Ridgeway, Mega Metal’s facility will be 91,000 square feet. The company will manufacture superfine Electrolytic Oxygen-Free copper wire. Once fully operational the facility will manufacture 55 million pounds of wire annually.

“Welcoming Mega Metal, Inc. to Fairfield County is more than an economic milestone—it’s a signal of the momentum building in our community. This investment represents the kind of future we’re working toward: one where opportunity is expanding, partnerships are growing, and Fairfield plays a vital role in powering South Carolina’s next chapter,” said Vic Carpenter, Fairfield County Administrator.

“My first order of business after being elected was getting together with economic leaders in our area,” said State Senator Everett Stubbs, District 17.

“Our state continues to be a place where businesses can grow and thrive, and this new investment in Fairfield County proves that. I applaud the collaboration of Fairfield County and State leadership that made this investment possible. I look forward to the positive impact it will have on our region—from job creation to long-term economic growth. It’s a win for our workforce and for the families who call this area home,” Stubbs said.

“This exciting announcement is a testament to the strength and resiliency of our community. I’m proud to see continued investment in our district, bringing quality jobs and new opportunities to our residents,” said State Representative Annie McDaniel, District 41. “This project highlights what’s possible when local leadership, state support, and business partners work together to build a brighter future for all,” McDaniel said.

Operations are expected to begin by September 2025.

Individuals interested in joining the Mega Metal team should visit the company’s careers page.