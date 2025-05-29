MSCS’s Berry named Rookie of the Year

By

Chantell Berry, center, receives the Rookie of the Year Award from Institute Deputy Superintendent Jeanie Glover, left, and Institute Superintendent of Schools Dr. Missy Brakefield. | Contributed

WINNSBORO – Chantell Berry, Executive Director and Principal of Midlands STEM Charter School (MSCS), has been named the 2025 Rookie of the Year by the school’s authorizer, the Charter Institute at Erskine. The statewide award was presented to Berry during the Institute’s 7th annual Awards Banquet, in front of an audience of more than 500 attendees, including school leaders, educators, students, and board members from across the state.

The Rookie of the Year award recognizes an exceptional charter school leader who has made a significant and positive impact on their school community in just their first year with the school. The recipient of this award is selected by Institute leadership.

Berry began her leadership at MCSC at the start of the 2024-2025 school year, bringing with her nearly 25 years of experience in education. Well-known as a turnaround leader, Berry has a strong track record of guiding schools toward academic improvement and long-term success.

“I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to join the Midlands STEM family at such a special and exciting time,” said Berry. “I’m honored to receive this recognition, but more than anything, I’m excited about what our team has accomplished together in such a short time. This is just the beginning, and I can’t wait to continue to serve South Carolina’s children!”

This school year marked a period of significant growth for MSCS, as the school moved into a state-of-the-art facility and welcomed over 300 new students.

“Mrs. Berry and I both joined the MSCS team last spring with a shared mission: to deliver an excellent education to the students of Winnsboro and beyond,” said Dr. T.K. Kennedy, MSCS Chief Operation Officer. “Her passion, commitment, and student-centered leadership are truly unmatched. The children are always her number one priority, and that’s what makes her a great leader.”

Midlands STEM, which serves students in grades 4K-12, offers a tuition-free, public education with a focus on STEM education, academics, and athletics. Its mission is to produce mentally and physically fit students.