NRC to hold open house to discuss VC Summer’s safety

JENKINSVILLE – Nuclear Regulatory Commission staff will hold a public meeting May 6 to discuss the 2024 safety performance of the Virgil C. Summer Nuclear Station. The plant, which has one unit, is in Jenkinsville, South Carolina, and is operated by Dominion Energy.

The meeting will run from 5:30–7 p.m. Eastern time at the Lake Monticello Recreation Center, 7104 S.C. Highway 215 South, in Jenkinsville. NRC employees responsible for plant inspections, including the resident inspectors based full-time at the site, will be available to answer questions following a short presentation on the plant’s performance.

Members of the public who are unable to attend in person can also join the meeting virtually using Microsoft Teams or by phone. To join by phone, call 301-576-2978 and enter the passcode 87741981#.

The NRC concluded the V.C. Summer plant operated safely throughout 2024. All inspection findings and performance indicators were of very low safety significance. As a result, the plant remains under the agency’s normal level of oversight, which includes thousands of hours of inspections each year.

The NRC Reactor Oversight Process uses color-coded inspection findings and performance indicators to measure plant performance. The colors start at green and increase to white, yellow, or red based on the safety significance of the issues involved. Inspection findings or performance indicators with more than very low safety significance trigger increased NRC oversight.

The annual assessment letter for V.C. Summer, including upcoming inspection plans, is available on the NRC website. Current performance information for the unit is also available and updated quarterly.