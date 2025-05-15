You are here: Home / Classifieds / Public Auction Notice

Public Auction Notice

May 15, 2025 By Barbara Ball

Notice is hereby given that under the South Carolina State Lien Law, Fairfield Self Storage will sell at Public Auction to the highest bidder for credit/debit card only all personal property stored by: Petrina Jackson – Unit A4, and ending online on Storageauctions.com no earlier than Friday, May 30th 2025 at 11:00 AM. The facility is located at 913 Evans St Extension, Winnsboro, SC 29180. The owner reserves the right to bid at auction, reject any/all bids, cancel, or adjourn the sale. To resolve this claim, call the Manager at (803)836-8986.

