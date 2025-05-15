Public Auction Notice

By

Notice is hereby given that under the South Carolina State Lien Law, Fairfield Self Storage will sell at Public Auction to the highest bidder for credit/debit card only all personal property stored by: Petrina Jackson – Unit A4, and ending online on Storageauctions.com no earlier than Friday, May 30th 2025 at 11:00 AM. The facility is located at 913 Evans St Extension, Winnsboro, SC 29180. The owner reserves the right to bid at auction, reject any/all bids, cancel, or adjourn the sale. To resolve this claim, call the Manager at (803)836-8986.