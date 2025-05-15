Richard Winn claims game 1 of SCISA 1A Championship baseball series

By

Walker Blackwelder (6) had a team-high two RBIs in the game one win. | Laura Bonds

Richard Winn hosted Game 2 of the three-game series on Wednesday. Holly Hill won 7-2. Game three will be played at Calhoun Academy Thursday at 6 p.m.

HOLLY HILL — Charlie Bonds pitched a masterful game at Holly Hill Academy, and came one out short of closing out a complete game.

In the first game of the best-of-three SCISA 1A championship baseball series, Bonds worked 6 2/3 innings and even slugged a solo home run in the first inning.

The senior pitcher carried a 5-0 lead into the seventh inning and got the first two outs before giving up a hit, three straight walks, and three runs. Reliver Owen Martin came on and walked a batter, but struck out Ashton Soles to close out the Eagles’ 5-3 victory.

Bonds, who won a state football championship in the fall as the team’s quarterback, threw 108 pitches on the afternoon, giving up two hits and striking out 11. Three of his five walks came in that last inning.

Richard Winn (16-3) plays host to the Raiders Wednesday in game 2. An Eagles’ win clinches the team’s third straight state championship.

Bonds put the Eagles on the scoreboard with his 2-out solo home run over the centerfield fence in the top of the first inning. Jonathan Bonds then reached base on an error and Turner Burchell singled, but Martin flied out to retire the side.

Three scoreless innings later, Richard Winn broke the game open in the top of the fifth.

With two outs, Charlie Bonds reached on an infield error, stole second base as Jonathan Bonds batted, and when Jonathan Bonds drove a single into leftfield Charlie Bonds rounded third and scored. Jonathan Bonds wound up at second base.

Burchell was hit by a pitch and replaced at first base by courtesy runner Hoffman Sharpe. Martin slapped a base hit into centerfield that drove in Bonds and put Sharpe at third to make it 3-0 Eagles.

With Sharpe at third and Martin at second, Walker Blackwelder’s line drive into centerfield ensured both Sharpe and Martin would score to make it 5-0 Eagles.

Josh Tyndall grounded out to retire the side, but with Charlie Bonds on the mound Holly Hill’s bats proved ineffective the rest of the way.

In the top of the seventh, Tyler Green grounded out and Brodon Murray popped out, but Jody Gillam reached base on an infield error, Ethan Siau singled, and Charlie Bonds walked J.P. McGriff, Parker Kizer, and Mason Connor.

Bonds left with the score 5-2, but Martin walked J Boyd to drive in McGriff, which was charged to Bonds.

Martin struck out Soles to end the drama and send the series to Winnsboro.

The Eagles hosted game two on Wednesday, but the score was not available prior to The Voice’s press deadline.

Richard Winn – 1-0-0-0-4-0-0 – 5, 7, 1

Holly Hill – 0-0-0-0-0-0-3 – 3, 2, 3

WP: Charlie Bonds, 6 2/3 IP, 2H, 3R, 0ER, 5BB, 11K.

R – Charlie Bonds 2-4, HR. Johnathan Bonds 1-4, RBI. Turner Burchell 1-3. Owen Martin 1-3, RBI. Walker Blackwelder 2-3, 2 RBI. Josh Tyndall 1-3.