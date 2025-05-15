Ridgeway plans park improvements

By

Ridgeway Park is located on Means St. | Darlene Embleton

RIDGEWAY – The Town of Ridgeway is moving forward to add $100,000 in improvements to the town park.

Park Improvement Committee Chair Dan Martin presented council the results of the 8-member park improvement committee’s work to determine how best allocate the $100,000 earmarked funds secured by House Rep. Annie McDaniel.

The park is located on Church Street on the edge of downtown Ridgeway.

Highlights of the proposed improvements include a fenced dog park, the addition of 15 benches, additional waste receptacles, outdoor exercise equipment, as well as upgrades to the parking lot, construction of a 9-hole disc golf course, and additional landscaping.

As part of the proposed park upgrade, the committee also requested lighting. Dominion Energy submitted a plan to install eight LED 50W acorn luminaries. Dominion has offered to contract for a one-time upfront installation charge in the amount of $26,266.89 or the Town could pay in installments.

New Charter School

Speaking during public comments, Blythewood resident Phil Frye announced that a charter school project is slated for Ridgeway.

“We have identified the area where we want to build, and we’re close to completing the contracts,” he said. Frye explained the area is southwest of Geiger School on Coleman Street. “We plan to open in 2027 with 400 students,” he said. “We hope to add 100 students a year and continue to grow,” Frye said.

He suggested the school officials might want to hold a Town Hall meeting with a Q and A to let the community know about the school. Frye provided a handout to council and identified the school as an Academy for Skilled Technologies, a tuition-free charter high school.

Development phases designate 2025 for fund raising, acquiring a charter application and a developer contract. In 2026 Williams said concern would focus on charter approval, construction, and staffing. In 2027 the school will open.

No decision was made as to when a Q & A might be held.