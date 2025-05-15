RW students win poster contest

By

From left: Robert Mills, Caroline Ladd and Camryn Ladd | Photo: Meg Ladd

WINNSBORO – Three Richard Winn students took home top honors for Fairfield Soil and Water Conservation District’s poster contest, open to students in kindergarten through twelfth grade.

According to Richard Winn Dean of Students Meg Ladd, the contest’s theme was “Home is Where the Habitat Is”; its purpose was to promote learning of wildlife habitats and for students to better understand the importance of caring for our Natural Resources.

Receiving awards were third graders Robert Mills (second place) and Caroline Ladd (first place) and kindergarten student Camryn Ladd (third place).