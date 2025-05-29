Six local farms on Richland’s Ag + Art tour June 7 – 8

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Farmers, painters, potters, weavers, quilters, musicians, storytellers, bakers and other local artisans will be featured in the annual S.C. Ag + Art Tour, which comes to Richland County – and Blythewood – June 7-8.

The Ag + Art Tour, a free, self-guided tour of farms, seeks to educate people about where their food and fiber products come from while introducing them to local artisans. For purposes of the tour, artisans, who will be on hand at each farm site, are defined as those who hand-craft products without using kits or commercial models and whose primary components are not manufactured.

One of the goals with Ag + Art is to give people a better knowledge of what is produced in their backyard and help them to support local businesses while making healthier food choices.

The hope is that this tour will allow the artisans, farmers and farm businesses to develop new relationships with customers, increase sales, and raise awareness about local food and timber production in the area.

Six Blythewood area farms are participating this year in the Richland County Tour, which will run from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday and 12 – 4 p.m. on Sunday. They include the following sites:

Crooked Cedar Farm – 1464 Lawhorn Rd., Blythewood

Doko Farm – 2101 Cedar Creek Rd., Blythewood

Fabel Farms – 1208 Hinnants Store Rd., Winnsboro

One Hubcap Farm – 1236 Muller Rd., Blythewood

Paradise Cay Plantation – 416 Langford Rd., Blythewood

Purple Tuteur Farm – 787 Langford Rd., Blythewood