Westwood baseball, softball end seasons

BLYTHEWOOD – The No.10 seed Westwood baseball team (11-14) fell 13-3 in six innings at Irmo, with the Yellow Jackets winning the best-of-three District 4 play-in series 2-1.

No.7 seed Irmo opened the District 4 tournament at No.2 seed West Florence (20-4) Saturday. The Knights beat the Yellow Jackets 15-5.

The Westwood softball team (6-19) got a 14-4 win over Myrtle Beach May 7 in an elimination game in the 5A Division 2 District 4 Tournament. The Redhawks saw their season come to an end with a 6-0 loss at St. James Tuesday.

Baseball

Westwood – 2-0-0-1-0-0 – 3, 4, 0

Irmo – 2-1-2-4-1-3 – 13, 15, 2

WP: Wayland Grillot, 6 IP, 4H, 3R, 0ER, 3BB, 4K.

W – Gabriel Espinosa 2B. I –Kyler Baker 3-5, HR(2) 3 RBI. Hunter Parsons, 3-4, 2B(2) 3 RBI. Eliott Graham 3-3, 2B, HR. B Graham 2-4. Jayllen Fray 2-5.

Softball

Myrtle Beach – 3-1-0-0-0 – 4, 6 ,1

Westwood – 4-0-3-5-2 – 14, 13, 6

WP: Carolina Pettway, 5 IP, 6H, 4R, 1ER, 1BB, 1K.

W – Ella Griffin 4-4, 2B(2). Jordin Hammett 2-2, HR, 3 RBI. Marguerite Ridgeway 2-4, 2B(2) 5 RBI. Jersey Brass 2-2, 2B(2), 3 RBI. Regan Remia 2B.

Tuesday

Westwood – 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 – 0, 3, 2

St. James – 2-3-0-0-0-1-X – 6, 8, 0

WP: Raegan Tibbitts, 7 IP, 3H, 0R, 0ER, 12K.

S – Kenzie Kraus HR. Sophia Robinson 2B. Naveah Sacchetti 2-3. Sophia Roloson 2 RBI.