Winnsboro Lions Celebrate 90 Years

Lion Jimmy Stephenson received the coveted “Privileged Member” status proclamation. | Contributed

RIDGEWAY – The Winnsboro Lions Club celebrated its 90th anniversary on Tuesday evening, May 20, at the Farm at Ridgeway. Lions from across the state and the members of the Winnsboro club heard remarks from Past International Director Dianne Pitts who presented several awards and fellowships to Winnsboro Lions.

Lion Secretary Rev. Richard Hodges and Lion Treasurer Cathy Barfield received International President’s Citations, the fourth highest recognition made by Lions International.

Lion Jimmy Stephenson, pictured above, received the coveted “Privileged Member” status proclamation, and Lion Secretary Cathy Barfield received a Melvin Jones Fellowship. A highlight of the celebration was the induction of five new Winnsboro Lions.