Boyd claims 6th state title

WINNSBORO – Fairfield Central High School junior Jayden Boyd defended his long jump state title at the 2025 South Carolina High School League 2A State Championship meet on May 16.

Boyd took first place in long jump for the second year in a row. | Contributed

Boyd took first in long jump at the 7.27m mark, beating his 2024 jump by .32m. The jump was just shy of his personal-best 7.28m, which he set earlier this season during a meet at Spring Valley.

Still, Boyd’s mark was in a class of its own – the second place finisher from Strom Thurmond High School landed at 6.78m.

Aside from long jump, Boyd medaled as a part of the Griffins’ 4x100m relay team, which finished at 41.12, a full second ahead of second place. He also took second in the 100m at 10.56 and third in the 200m at 21.46.

In 2024, Boyd took first place in the 100m, 200m and long jump; he was a member of the Griffins first place 4x100m team during the 2023 state championship meet.

With six state championships under his belt, Boyd looks to add to his collection when he returns in 2026 for his senior season.

The Voice inadvertently failed to mention Boyd’s first place finish in “Griffin boys track and field wins second straight 2A title” on the May 22, 2025. The Voice regrets that error.