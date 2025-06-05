Celebrate National Trail Day with a hike or camping class

By

JENKINSVILLE – Looking to do get outside this summer? Look no further than the Palmetto Trail.

Saturday, June 7 is National Trails Day, and the Palmetto Trail is celebrating by offering a guided hike and a Camping 101 class.

Camping 101

REI instructor Jerry Caldwell will teach a hands on camping session from 10:30 – 11 a.m. at the Alston Trailhead in Jenkinsville.

Camping 101 will cover essential camping skills, gear tips, and outdoor know-how—perfect for beginners or anyone looking to refresh their skills. All experience levels are welcome.

Register to attend Camping 101 here.

Guided Hike

The Peak to Prosperity passage is one of three guided hikes offered by the Palmetto Trail on June 7 from 9 to 11 a.m. The two-hour hike will be led by region trail coordinator Furman Miller.

Register to attend the hike here.