High speed chase ends in BW with crash, arrest

By

Parker was arrested following his crash across from First Community Bank. | Contributed

BLYTHEWOOD – A high speed chase by Richland County deputies in pursuit of a motorcyclist began near the intersection of Rabon Road and Two Notch Road in Columbia and ended with a crash and an arrest in Blythewood a half hour later.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., on Sunday, June 22, a Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a white GSXR 1000 motorcycle bearing a Capital City Cycles paper tag driving erratically and lane-splitting on the roadway, according to an incident report obtained by The Voice.

When the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the motorcycle pulled into a nearby Food Lion parking lot. Instead of stopping, however, the motorcycle continued on at a high rate of speed, reaching over 100 miles per hour, according to the report.

The pursuit of the motorcycle by the deputy became an approximately 15-mile chase that lasted “at least 30 minutes,” as stated in the report.

As the chase entered the Town of Blythewood on Highway 21, the motorcycle turned on to Blythewood Road, and immediately crashed across from First Community Bank.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Howard Parker, 30, was handcuffed and transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment, then to the Alvis S. Glenn Detention Center. According to the incident report, Parker was charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Lights or Sirens and Reckless Driving.