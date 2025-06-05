Lake Wateree Association seeks funding for annual July 4th fireworks show

By

LAKE WATEREE – The Lake Wateree Association is preparing to host it’s more than 60-year-old annual fireworks show on July 4th. But as the show and the attendance has grown over the years, costs have escalated, and organizers say more funding is needed.

“The 20 – 25 minute show costs about $1,000 a minute,” said Rod Wilkes, Lake Wateree resident and one of the main organizers of the event. “People really enjoy it, but it’s very costly to put on.”

Wilkes says this year’s show is shaping up to be the biggest and best yet.

The show was originally funded from the Lake Wateree homeowners’ membership dues, but over the years the costs have risen, Wilkes said. Now, without the additional generous donations from lake residents, visitors, and community supporters, the show might not be able to go on.

“We moved the event to the Lake Wateree State Park last year and had from 800 to 1,000 boats on the water. It was spectacular,” Wilkes said. “We had so many boats come in that we finally had to close the gates. So, we don’t know what to expect this year.”

The fireworks show, which begins anywhere from 9:00 to 9:30 p.m., will light up the night sky and the lake below. It can best be seen from the water or from the shore of the state park.

Wilkes said the fireworks company takes care of everything to do with the fireworks, and the state park brings in extra rangers to assist with the event.

“Families cook out and really enjoy the evening,” Wilkes said.

This year will offer something new – music provided by 102.7 radio out of Camden.

“By tuning their radios to 102.7, both boaters and folks on the shore can listen to the station’s patriotic music that will be coordinated with the fireworks,” Wilkes said.

“In addition, to those who’ve enjoyed the show in the past, or plan to attend for the first time this year, I hope they will consider supporting the event financially. Donations can be made at www.lakewatereeassociation.org or by mailing a check to LWA, P.O. Box 2132, Camden, SC 29020.

“I hope we can keep this special tradition alive for years to come,” Wilkes said.