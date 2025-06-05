Lake Wateree residents celebrate renovation of helipad

By

Celebrating the ribbon cutting for the renovated helipad are, from left: Boy Scout Troop Leader Wayne Albright; Scout Nicholas Woodward; Assistant Leader Peter Hemingway; Chamber president Dillon Pullen; Fairfield County Councilman (Dist. 2) Don Goldbach; Project Coordinator Dick Porter; Project Coordinator Tom Smith of LWBC,James Woodward, and Clayton Hall | Contributed

LAKE WATEREE – Several years ago, Fairfield County ceased maintaining the EMS Helipad located at 5856 River Road on property owned by Lake Wateree Baptist Church at Dutchman Creek.

Over time, the lights were removed, grass grew in the slab cracks and encroached on the edges of the slab. Even though it was no longer maintained, the helipad continued to be used by EMS as the need dictated.

Recently, interest was generated to repaint the pad and raise funds to pay for the installation of airport landing/runway/taxiway lights, an official FAA approved windsock and, ultimately, pilot-controlled lighting.

Boy Scout Troop 316 from St. Johns UMC in Lugoff, under the direction of Scoutmaster Wayne Albright, did the dirty work. The scouts descended on the helipad on April 12 with paint rollers in hand for the transformation.

“They camped out for two nights at our waterside and did a little kayaking and fishing while they were there,” said Lake Wateree resident Doug Porter.

Sherwin-Williams Paints of Camden donated the paint for the project. Deer Run Neighborhood Association reportedly raised funding for solar lights and a windsock in less than 10 minutes. Lake Wateree resident Tom Smith coordinated purchase of the lights. Mike Mincey and Mike Thomas oversaw the light and windsock installation.

“Total into this project is less than $1000,” Porter said. “In the future, we hope to raise enough to keep it painted annually, if needed, and have a few dollars for maintenance of lights, although they should last 3-5 years.”

On Tuesday, June 3, at 4 p.m., the renovated helipad was celebrated with a ribbon cutting. County dignitaries and members of the community were in attendance. At about 6:30 p.m., a medical/rescue helicopter landed as the Fairfield County Fire Service and EMS conducted training in setting up a landing zone area for emergency medical evacuation.