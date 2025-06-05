Man arrested in connection with equipment theft

By

Andrews

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Christopher Craig Andrews, 41, of Society Hill, SC, in connection with the theft of more than $50,000 in equipment from a property located on US Highway 21 N, near Ridgeway.

The theft occurred on or about April 15, when several high-value items were reported stolen. Following an investigation, deputies identified Andrews as a suspect and took him into custody on May 30. Several stolen items have since been recovered.

“The success of this investigation was greatly enhanced by the dedicated support of the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, whose members contributed their time and resources to assist in the investigation and apprehension of the suspect,” said Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery. “Without their support, this outcome would not have been as successful.”

Andrews remains in custody.

Anyone who has purchased tools or equipment from Andrews is urged to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, as the investigation remains active and additional property is still unaccounted for.

Contact the Sheriff’s Office at 803.635.4141 or [email protected].