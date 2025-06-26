Referendum to change form of government in Blythewood set for July 29

By

BLYTHEWOOD – A special election for the Town of Blythewood will be held on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, so that residents of the Town can vote as to whether or not they want the Town of Blythewood to change the form of its government from a mayor-council form to the council-manager form.

Informational Meetings

Two election informational meetings will be held at Doko Manor on Monday, July 7, at 11 a.m. and on Monday, July 14, at 6 p.m. Doko Manor is located in Doko Park at 100 Alvina Hagood Circle.

Non-political officials of the Municipal Association of South Carolina will be on hand to objectively explain and answer questions about the different roles and responsibilities of elected officials and staff in each form of government – mayor/council form and council/manager form – in light of the Town of Blythewood special election (referendum) that will take place on July 29.

Voting Information

Only persons who live inside the boundaries of the Town of Blythewood can vote in the election. People who live in the unincorporated area of 29016 are not eligible to vote in this election.

Those who live in the town and wish to vote in the referendum must register no later than Sunday, June 29, 2025.

Voter registration by mail applications will be accepted if postmarked by Monday, June 30, 2025.

Early Voting

Early voting will begin on Monday, July 14, 2025, and ends on Friday, July 25. The early voting center will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday (closed Saturday and Sunday.)

The Early Voting Center in Richland County is located at the voter registration and elections office at 2020 Hampton St., Columbia, SC 29204.

Absentee Voting

Registered electors who cannot vote in person on the day of the election and/or who will be out of the country for the duration of early voting may be eligible to vote by absentee ballot. Completed applications must be returned no later than 5 p.m., on the eleventh day before the day of the election. Call, visit, or send your absentee ballot application request by U.S. mail.

The Richland county voter registration office mailing address is P. O. Box 192, S.C. 29202 and the phone number is 803-576-2240.

At 9 a.m. on Monday, July 28, 2025, the Richland County Board of Voter Registration and Elections will begin its examination of the absentee ballot return envelopes.

At 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 31, 2025, the Richland County Board of Canvassers will hold a hearing to determine the validity of all provisional ballots cast in this election. This hearing will be held at Richland County Voter Registration and Elections Office, 2020 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 20204.

The following polling places will be open during the election from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on election day.

Precinct 406 – Blythewood 1

Doko Manor, 100 Alvina Hagood Cir., Blythewood

Precinct 453 – Longcreek

Doko Manor, 100 Alvina Hagood Cir., Blythewood

Precinct 406 – Blythewood 2

Blythewood Park, 126 Boney Rd., Blythewood

Precinct 406 – Blythewood 3

Blythewood High, 10901 Wilson Blvd., Blythewood

Precinct 014 – Ridgeway

Blythewood Park, 126 Boney Rd., Blythewood