Scout Motors team builds trailhead kiosks for Palmetto Trail

Over 70 of Scout Motors’ production team members contributed to the 24 new trailhead kiosks for the Palmetto Trail, which covers 500 miles of South Carolina land. | Contributed

COLUMBIA – In a powerful display of teamwork, craftsmanship, and community spirit, more than 70 production team members from Scout Motors came together last week to construct 24 new trailhead kiosks for South Carolina’s Palmetto Trail.

The large-scale volunteer effort, coordinated in partnership with the Palmetto Conservation Foundation, served both as a team-building exercise and a meaningful contribution to outdoor accessibility across the state.

Forming a coordinated assembly line, the Scout Motors plant engineering team leveraged their manufacturing expertise to efficiently build the large trailhead kiosks, which will soon be installed at various points along the 500-mile Palmetto Trail. These kiosks will provide signage, trail information, and guidance to thousands of hikers, bikers, and nature lovers traversing the state’s longest pedestrian and bicycle trail.

“This project was the perfect embodiment of what Scout Motors stands for: not only contributing to our local community, but doing so in a way that encourages exploration, adventure, and finding new frontiers,” said Ronald Grosse, Vice President of Plant Engineering at Scout Motors. “Our team brought the same passion and precision to these kiosks that we bring to building our Production Center every day, and we’re proud to give back in a way that strengthens connections between our neighbors and the great outdoors right here in South Carolina.”

Established in 1994, the Palmetto Trail stretches from the Blue Ridge Mountains in Walhalla to the Intracoastal Waterway in Awendaw. With 31 passages covering mountains, lakes, towns, and coastal plains, the trail is a vital part of South Carolina’s outdoor heritage.

The new kiosks—designed for durability and accessibility—will serve as wayfinding landmarks and educational touchpoints for future trail-goers.

“It was a magical day to see the Palmetto Trail office transformed into a kiosk manufacturing factory,” said Mary Roe, Executive Director of the Palmetto Conservation Foundation. “We calculated that Scout volunteers put in 420 volunteer hours for the day, which equates to $11,340 in labor cost. This is amazing man-hours and cost savings to the Palmetto Trail. We are grateful for our partnership with Scout Motors.”

This volunteer initiative follows Scout Motors’ $2 billion investment in its first Production Center in Blythewood, where it is creating over 4,000 new jobs in the Midlands. As the company builds its future in South Carolina, it remains committed to supporting the people and places that make the state unique.