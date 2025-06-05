Seven Blythewood farms featured on Ag + Art tour June 7-8

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Seven Blythewood farms and numerous artisans will be showcased Saturday and Sunday, June 7-8 during Richland County’s Ag + Art Tour. The tour is a free, self-guided tour of local farms and markets that feature local artisans at every stop.

During the tour, visitors will have the opportunity to see first-hand where their food comes from, watch artists in action and purchase their works, enjoy the melodies of local musicians, and learn more about rural life.

It might not be possible to see all seven Blythewood farms in one day, but the tour is self-guided, allowing visitors to choose the sites they want to visit based on their interests.

The agandarttour.com website will be updated regularly as the weekend approaches, and will include all the lists and maps needed to plan a fun-filled tour for the the day or the weekend.

Load up your car or truck with friends and family and begin the tour. Start at any tour site and remember there is no admission. Bring a cooler and pick up some fresh veggies, let the kids enjoy a hay-ride and barnyard animals, watch artists in action, and enjoy a day in the country.

Visit the Ag + Art Tour check-in table at every tour stop to sign in.

But the fun doesn’t necessarily end after the weekend. Use this tour as a guide to find locally grown food and handmade items throughout the year.

Listed here are the Blythewood area farms that will be included on the tour:

Purple Teuter Farm

Purple Teuter Farm

787 Langford Road, Blythewood

Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, 12 noon – 4 p.m.

Purple Teuter Farm offers guided and self-guided farm tours. Learn how a flower farm operates. Farm-fresh bouquets, plants and bulbs are available for sale.

Guided flower farm tours, Saturday, June 7, from 11 a.m. – 12 noon, and Sunday, June 8, 2 – 3 p.m.

Self-guided farm tours, all day Saturday and Sunday

Items for sale: Farm-fresh bouquets, plants and bubs

Artisans on site:

A Bushel & A Peck – Oyster Shell Art

Chico’s Kettle Corn – Salty & Sweet Kettle Corn

Ellen Yaghjian Art – Sculpture, Acrylic Paintings

Flohr Crafting – Handmade Jewelry

Jessica Ream Studio – Handbound Journals, Paintings

Renwick Arts Pottery – Pottery

Doko Farm

Doko Farm

2101 Cedar Creek Road, Blythewood

Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, 12 noon – 4 p.m.

Cheer at the Chicken Races! Then learn about heritage livestock breeds (St. Croix Sheep, Guinea Hogs, Narragansett Turkeys, Buckeye Chickens), livestock guardian dogs, and edible forest gardens. Linger at the market in our historic barnyard, featuring local artists, and Doko Farm products. Visit www.dokofarm.org for current event information, to make the most of your visit.

Doko Farm’s Locally Famous Chicken Race, Saturday, June 7, at 9:15 a.m. and 1 p.m., and Sunday, June 8, at 12:15 p.m.

Farmer-led tour: Saturday, June 7, 9:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., and Sunday, June 8, at 12:30 p.m.

Yoga with Pam Rodriquez (all levels, pay-what-you-can): Saturday, June 7, from 11:15 a.m. – 12 noon p.m.

Self-guided Tour: all day Saturday and Sunday

Scavenger Hunt: All day Saturday and Sunday

Artisans:

Art by Jess – Watercolor

Live Painting (throughout the weekend)

Freaky Fiber Arts LLC – Fiber Arts

Greenleaf Farms – Sustainably-grown Produce, Garden Starts

Kathren Česká Handmade Jewelry (Saturday Only)

Moxie Creations – Body Care Products

NoirVeda Naturals – Body Care Products (*Sunday Only)

Phoebe – Baked Goods, Watercolor, Bracelets

Uhuru Farms – Value-added Products

One Hubcap Farm

One Hubcap Farm

1236 Muller Road, Blythewood

Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, 12 noon – 4 p.m.

One Hubcap Farm is a family-owned flower farm, located four minutes from Exit 27 on I-77. Learn about growing flowers and creating a flower garden at home. Pick flowers or select a handcrafted bouquet. The proprietors will even prepare your flowers for travel for the rest of the tour. Take home some zinnia plants for your own garden from the farm’s seedling sale. Treat yourself, or someone else, to goat’s milk soap handmade by 16-year-old Clara.

Enjoy a guided tour (‘From Seed to Bloom’: learn to grow flowers without a greenhouse) on Saturday, June 7, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Sunday, June 8, at 2 p,m.

Items for sale: Flowers, Flower seedlings, Soap

Artisans on site:

Addison David – Crochet (Saturday Only)

Barbara Teusink Fine Art – Painter

Live Painting (throughout the weekend)

Country Flames Candle Co. – Candles, Windchimes

Flour Power Bakery – Sourdough & Artisan Breads

Wallflower Beadery – Handmade Jewelry

Paradise Cay Plantation

Paradise Cay

416 Langford Road, Blythewood

Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, 12 noon – 4 p.m.

Paradise Cay Plantation is a peaceful, small family farm that’s home to beautiful horses, colorful eggs, fun-loving goats, honeybees, and fresh veggies. Owners Bill and Cheryl Corcoran feel the farm is a blessing and they want to share its tranquil qualities to bring folks together through education, fresh food and delightful animals. Escape to Paradise Cay to make new friends and fun memories.

‘So You Want to Keep Livestock–What you need to know,’ scheduled on Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8, at 2 p.m.

Items for sale: Eggs

Artisans on site:

Artzipants – Painter

KHLOE & Calluna – Candles, Décor, Handmade Jewelry

Krafty Kathy, LLC – Handmade Crafts

Lolos Bakery – Breads, Desserts (Saturday Only)

Patch Wrkx – Woodworks

The Idlewilde Co. – Watercolor, Stationery

Fabel Farms

Fabel Farm

1208 Hinnants Store Rd,, Winnsboro

Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, 12 noon – 4 p.m.

Discover the wonders of Fabel Farms. Tour our working farm and enjoy engaging demonstrations and guided excursions. Browse our on-site market brimming with organically grown vegetables, honey, eggs, and locally raised meats – all available for purchase. Consider our charming barn venue for your next special event. Savor delicious, cooked dishes made with Fabel Farms products and quench your thirst with local craft beer.

Items for sale: fruits, vegetables, adult beverages (wine, beer, spirits), jam, sauces, baked goods, honey, and eggs

Artisans on site:

A Gift of Glass – Stained Glass

Creative Cat Gal – Sewed Goods

Deckle Edge Farm – Fresh Blackberries, Jams

Sawmill Demonstrations

Farmers Market Flavors Fru-ge-ley – Frozen Treats

Home Grown on the Farm – Fresh Produce (*Saturday Only)

Mosh Pot – Coffee, Tea, Other Beverages

Star Farm Pottery – Pottery

Star Spotted Horse Creations – Handmade Jewelry, Leather Items

Crooked Cedar Farm

Crooked Creek Farm

1464 Lawhorn Rd, Blythewood

Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, 12 noon – 4 p.m.

Crooked Cedar Farm is a small family owned and operated vegetable and flower farm. The four-season farm is landscaped with many flower display borders and cutting flower beds. There are raised beds in a cottage styled garden area and over an acre field of year-round vegetable and flower cultivation. There are chickens, eggs, a greenhouse, sheds and a garden cottage/studio for use in multiple farm activities.

Self-guided tours all day Saturday, and Sunday

Items for sale: vegetables, eggs, jam, sauces, beverages, baked goods, flowers, and honey

Artisans on site:

Debbie Day – Painter

PurpleRoo – Woodworks

Through the Looking Glass – Watercolor

Live Painting (throughout weekend)

Grow Your Garden with Sal

Grow Your Garden with Sal

113 Hilltop Drive, Columbia, SC

Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, 12 noon – 4 p.m.

Visit Grow Your Garden with Sal for a fun-filled farm experience. Pick your own produce, meet friendly donkeys and goats, and watch our trained white homing pidgeons soar. Shop SC certified plants, seeds, and jams, and enjoy boiled peanuts and live music. Plus, meet our newest helpers—guinea pigs—keeping our greenhouse weed-free.

Farm tours all day Saturday and Sunday

Items for sale: vegetables, meat, eggs, jam, sauces, beverages, baked goods, honey, seedlings, and peanuts

Artisans on site: