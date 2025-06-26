Sheriff seeks Blackstock burglary suspects

By

Two individuals were captured on camera entering the home. | FCSO

BLACKSTOCK – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying suspects involved in a burglary that occurred Friday, June 20 at a residence along SC Highway 901 in the Blackstock area.

According to a report, around 2:47 a.m., two individuals were captured on camera entering the home—one had their face covered while the other stood in the doorway.

Deputies processed the scene and collected several pieces of evidence, including DNA swabs and a cut padlock that had been securing the entrance gate. There was visible damage to the front door, and the interior showed signs of being rifled through, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Please contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office with any information about this break-in. Tips can remain anonymous: [email protected]; 803-815-4191