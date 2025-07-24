Asouzu named Fairfield Deputy Finance Director

By

WINNSBORO – Chris Asouzu has been hired as Fairfield County’s new Deputy Finance Director.

Announced in an Employee Spotlight bio on Facebook on July 7, Asouzu says he has over thirty years of leadership in accounting and financial management.

“I have built a distinguished career across multiple industries, including manufacturing, Newspaper publishing, Entertainment, Cyber Security, Healthcare, and Professional services. I am a hands-on approach person that brings expertise in driving efficiency and accuracy within accounting departments.

Throughout my career I have:

Managed and developed high-performing accounting teams, mentoring staff and cultivating strong operational discipline.

Led comprehensive accounting operations—budgeting, general ledger oversight, internal controls, compliance, and audit support.

Designed and delivered onboarding and training programs to ensure consistency and performance among new hires.

Collaborated with cross-functional teams—from procurement to IT—to streamline processes, reduce redundancies, and implement financial best practices.

From overseeing multimillion-dollar budgets in the entertainment sector to improving reporting systems in the Newspaper settings, I bring adaptability, leadership, and a passion for continuous improvement to all roles.

My objective for taking this job is to support the Director of Finance in identifying opportunities for operational improvement and implementing more efficient financial processes that enhance accuracy, transparency, and decision-making across the organization. I hope in the process we will focus on mutually beneficial outcomes for the county at large.”