Blythewood voters said “YES” to call for change of form of government

BLYTHEWOOD – With a heavy turnout of 648 voters, the answer to what kind of government Blythewood residents want is settled.

The new Council-Manager form of government will go into effect in November, 2025.

At issue was whether the town should operate under a mayor-council form of government in which much of the power to make decisions and oversee the daily operations of the Town government rest with the mayor or whether it should operate under a council-manager form of government in which a professional manager oversees the day- to-day operations of the government.

By precinct, the votes were divided between

Blythewood 1: Yes/158, No/77

LongCreek: Yes/1, No/4

Blythewood 2: Yes/88, No/72

Blythewood 3: Yes/116, No/132

At 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 31, 2025, the Richland County Board of Canvassers will hold a hearing to determine the validity of all provisional ballots cast in this election. This hearing will be held at Richland County Voter Registration and Elections Office, 2020 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 20204.

