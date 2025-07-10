Breaking Down the Forms of Government

By

​South Carolina law allows municipalities to organize under one of three forms of government. It also allows municipalities to change the form of government by referendum.

Although each of the three forms have unique structures, some things remain the same in all instances. For example, in all three forms of municipal government in South Carolina, all legislative and policy making authority rests with the council. All councils must meet at least one time per month and comply with the notice and agenda requirements in the SC Freedom of Information Act. In all cases, the mayor, or a majority of council, can call special meetings.

Full information is available in the Forms and Powers of Municipal Government handbook, along with a list of which municipality has which form of government. Here are some basics for the form of government Blythewood currently operates under and the form the residents are being asked to vote for:

Mayor-council (Blythewood’s current form of government)

SC Code Title 5, Chapter )

The council has four or more councilmembers, plus the mayor

holds all legislative and policy power.

can hire an administrator to “assist the mayor in his office.”

appoints the municipal clerk, attorney and judge.

adopts the balanced budget, which is prepared for council by the mayor.

The mayor

votes as a member of council and presides over council meetings.

serves as chief executive officer, supervising departments, as well as appointing and removing employees in accordance with personnel rules adopted by council.

prepares and submits the budget and capital program to council, and makes the annual financial report to the public and to council.

Council-manager (the proposed form of government for Blythewood)

SC Code Title 5, Chapter 13

The council

has either four, six or eight council members, plus the mayor.

holds all legislative and policy power.

employs a manager, attorney and judge.

adopts a balanced budget, which is prepared for council by the manager.

The mayor

has no additional power compared to other council members.

has no administrative responsibilities.

presides at council meetings by tradition, not statutory authority.

may exercise informal authority as leader of council and staff as spokesperson for the council.

The manager