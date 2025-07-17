Brock, McKenrick, Fripp to hold Q&A on July 21

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Mayor Pro Tem Donald Brock, Councilman Rich McKenrick, and Councilwoman Andrea Fripp will host a meeting for Blythewood voters on Monday, July 21, to answer questions regarding the upcoming July 29 referendum.

Councilwoman Erica Page will be out of town, but may be available to answer questions remotely.

“Bring your questions about the election or Scout or any other concerns you might have pertaining to the town,” Brock said. “We will give you our undivided attention and answer whatever questions you might have.”

The event will be held from 6 – 8 p.m., at the Blythewood Park (Richland County Rec Center) at 126 Boney Road in Blythewood.

“We’re there to answer your questions, so join us at Blythewood Park at 6 p.m.,” Fripp said. “We’re looking forward to meeting you and answering your questions.

According to event hosts, no Town resources are being used for this event.