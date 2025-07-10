Chris Jackson named top high school barber in US

By

Chris Jackson during the High School Barbering Competition in Atlanta, Georgia. | Contributed

WINNSBORO – Chris Jackson, a 2025 graduate of Fairfield Central High School and a standout student at Fairfield Career & Technology Center (FCTC), has earned national recognition after winning first place in the High School Barbering Competition at the 2025 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC) held in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jackson

Competing against 31 of the top high school barbers from across the United States, Jackson demonstrated exceptional technical skill, creativity, and professionalism—securing the Gold Medal and earning the title of #1 High School Barber in the Nation.

Jackson’s victory is the result of countless hours of training and a deep commitment to his craft, supported by his instructor, Mr. Marwin McKnight, and other mentors in Winnsboro.

Throughout the competition, Jackson showcased industry-level precision in cutting, styling, and client communication, exceeding national standards and impressing judges with his mastery and poise under pressure.

“This is more than just a win for Chris—it’s a win for our entire community,” said Cleve Poliet, Director of Fairfield Career & Technology Center. “Chris’s dedication, professionalism, and talent exemplify the kind of excellence we strive to foster in all our students. We couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Chris Jackson’s achievement is a source of pride for Fairfield County School District, underscoring the district’s mission to prepare students for success in both college and careers. His national recognition is also a powerful testament to the impact of skilled trades programs in public education.