County officials visit Mega Metal HQ in Istanbul

By

Fairfield County Administrator Vic Carpenter, right, Economic Development Director Anne Broadwater, and Council Chair Clarence Gilbert board a flight to Istanbul, Turkey.

WINNSBORO – In an effort to build on the new relationship between Fairfield County and its newest industry, Mega Metal, a Fairfield contingency has been invited to visit the headquarters of Mega Metal in Istanbul, Turkey.

Last May, Mega Metal opened its first South Carolina manufacturing facility in Fairfield County, where the company will be investing $34 million and create 135 new jobs.

The trip is being hosted by Mega Metal officials for the purpose of strengthening the working relationship between the two entities and providing a better understanding of the guiding principles of the manufacturer.

“Mega Metal is serious about being a good partner and neighbor to Fairfield County,” said Fairfield County Administrator Vic Carpenter before boarding a flight to Istanbul along with Economic Development Director Anne Broadwater and County Council Chair Clarence Gilbert.

“Their desire to introduce the leadership of Fairfield County to their Board of Directors and senior leadership shows that,” Carpenter said. “Exposing us to their facilities, operations and work culture is further evidence of that. Their desire to introduce Fairfield County to the amazing culture of Turkey is gladly welcomed,” he said.

Mega Metal manufactures copper wire to serve critical industries including automotive, medical, aerospace and defense, and more. The company has over 700 employees and distributes products to more than 30 countries.

Located at 364 Blue Granite Parkway in Ridgeway, Mega Metal’s 91,000-square-foot facility will manufacture superfine electrolytic oxygen-free (EOF) copper wire. Once fully operational, the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is expected to produce 55 million pounds of wire annually.

The three Fairfield County officials flew to Istanbul on Monday, July 28. As hosts, the Mega Metal Corporation is covering 100% of all expenses.

“I feel this trip will further develop the lines of communication between Fairfield County and Mega Metal and lay the foundation for many years of positive and growing relationships,” Carpenter said.