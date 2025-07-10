Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office launches Chaplain Program

By

Pictured on the front row with Sheriff Will Montgomery (second from left) are James McManus, left, Michael McCoy, Cliff Evans, and Carol Woodard. | FCSO

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – On Tuesday, July 2, Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery announced the Sheriff’s Office’s new chaplain program.

“This marks a significant and meaningful step forward for our agency, and we’re proud to welcome these dedicated individuals into our family,” a press release from the Sheriff’s office said.

“Each chaplain brings a unique spiritual background and a heart for service, but all share one mission: to provide emotional, spiritual, and crisis support to the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office and their families,” the release said.

Joining the inaugural program are Cliff Evans of Rockton Baptist Church, James McManus of Bethel Associated Reformed Presbyterian Church, Carol Woodard of Across All Boundaries Christian Church, and Michael McCoy of St. Mark Baptist Church.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the Chaplain Program is built on integrity, confidentiality, and compassion. Chaplains are committed to:

Offering spiritual care, counseling, and crisis intervention

Maintaining confidentiality and ethical standards

Being available during emergencies and proactively engaging with staff

Upholding professionalism while honoring all cultural and faith backgrounds

Participating in ongoing training and adhering to agency policies

“This program reflects our commitment not only to public safety,” the office said, “but to the well-being of the people who serve and protect our community every day.

“Please join us in giving a heartfelt welcome to the official launch of the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Program and thanking these four incredible individuals for their willingness to walk alongside our deputies and staff in times of need, celebration, and everything in between.”

Led by Cliff Evans, Rockton Baptist Church is located at 114 Crane St. in Winnsboro. Bethel ARP Church, led by Pastor James McManus, is located at 101 N Zion St in downtown Winnsboro. Across All Boundaries Christian Church, led by Pastor Carol Woodard, is located at 720 Old Clemson Rd Ste. C in Columbia. Led by Rev. Michael McCoy, St Mark Baptist Church is located at 4118 SC-34 in Ridgeway.