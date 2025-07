By

WINNSBORO – Fairfield County Recreation is currently hosting free softball camps for 8-12 year olds twice a week at Drawdy Park in Winnsboro.

Now in its third week, the camp trains players on pitching, hitting, fielding and base running.

Players can sign up at the field and only need their glove, cleats, and something to drink.

Camp runs Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 – 8 p.m. at Drawdy Park’s softball field, 702 Eighth St. in Winnsboro.

For more information, call 803-635-9114.