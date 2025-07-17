Fairfield Rec’s Color Me Fit 5K registration is open

By

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield Recreation Commission will hold a summer 5K on July 26.

The Color Me Fit event is set to begin at Fortune Springs Park at 8 a.m. The run is five kilometers; walkers will follow a 1.5 mile course.

Registration, available at strictlyrunning.com, is $30 and includes a t-shirt. Online registration ends at 4:59 p.m. on July 25. Register is also available at 7:30 a.m. on July 26 for $35.

Packets can be picked up from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. on July 25 at Community Fitness Center (795 5th Street).

Fortune Springs Park is located at 300 Park Street in Winnsboro.