Fairfield Sheriff’s Office hosts annual Kids Camp

Photos: Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office

WINNSBORO – “What an incredible week it’s been at the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office Kids Camp,” read the Office’s Facebook post at the end of their three-day camp. “Our staff is already missing the laughter, curiosity, and energy that filled each day.”

This year’s camp included investigations of mock crime scenes; the ins and outs of traffic stops; the trending “outrun the officer” challenge; dodgeball; kickball; suiting up with firefighters and handling a real firehose; bowling; a visit to Surge Trampoline Park; water slides; and talking about making smart life choices with Fairfield Behavioral Health Services.

In the Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office extended a thank you to guest speakers and to officers Lawrence Hodge, Jose Soler Jr., David Ferguson, Chris Mills, Venita McClurkin, and AJ Brown Jr., who worked the camp each day.

See more photos and videos from camp on the FCSO Facebook page.





