Harrison makes history at CSU

SAN ANTONIO, TX – Charleston Southern University freshman Ella Grace Harrison is a national champion.

Harrison, a 2024 graduate of Richard Winn Academy, cemented her name in the Charleston Southern Clay Target Team’s record books with the program’s first ever national championship – she won first in Class C American Trap at the Association of College Unions International/Scholastic Clay Target Program 2025 College Nationals in San Antonio, Texas.

But the title wasn’t Harrison’s only milestone of the competition. She also shot her first ever 25 in-a-row in trap.

Hitting targets and earning titles is nothing new to Harrison. She was a member of Richard Winn’s 2022 SCISA Girls State Champion team with Mikaela Miller and Abby Lewis. Harrison ended her Eagle career in 2024 with a SCISA Girls State Runner-Up title, too (this time, she and Lewis were teamed with Lexi Coley).

In her first season with Charleston Southern’s team, Harrison said she made memories that will last.

“I was also surrounded by the best teammates and coaches, having fun the whole time we were there,” she said. “[They] made this season to be some of the best memories I will forever keep… and at dinner after each tournament – there was never a moment we weren’t laughing.”

Harrison says she is looking forward to getting back in the stand and back with the team for the 2025-2026 season.

The Collegiate Clay Target Championships were held March 17-21.