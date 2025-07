By

Brock, Fripp and McKenrick

BLYTHEWOOD – About 50 people attended a Q & A forum Monday at Blythewood Park where Mayor Pro Tem Donald Brock and Council Members Rich McKenrick and Andrea Fripp answered questions as to why they called for a referendum to change the form of the town’s government. Councilwoman Erica Page was out of town and unable to join the panel.

Moderator and former Mayor Mike Ross read questions from cards submitted by audience members.

The referendum (election) is set for July 29, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.